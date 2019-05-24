ALTON - Alton Police announced Wednesday afternoon that it made an arrest in a case involving alleged sexual contact between an Alton middle school teacher and a high school student that began in 1998.

Alton Police said in the fall of 2018, after hearing of a teacher being charged with sex crimes, the victim reached out to a trusted former high school teacher about having an alleged sexual relationship with a middle school teacher from 1998 to 2000. That teacher then alerted the school district, who later contacted the Alton Police to investigate.

Alton Police Detective, Joseph Splittorff was assigned the case and began a thorough investigation of the victim’s claims including, but not limited to, multiple interviews which spanned multiple states, and the execution of a search warrant.

Wednesday, following the multi-month, multi-state, investigation by the Alton Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Alton Middle School teacher, William C. Ingersoll, with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Ingersoll’s bond was set at $250,000 by the honorable Judge Tognarelli.

Alton Police Detectives arrested Ingersoll at his home, without incident. A bond total of $25,000 cash was posted at the Alton Police Department later in the day by a family member.

No information has been received thus far to indicate any other students have been targeted, however, if any other victim exists, they are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons commended the work of his investigators and the persistence of the victim.

Simmons said, “The courage and tenacity it took for this young woman to come forward and demand attention be paid to her case, is exceptional. No trusted adult should ever exploit a young person. It is my hope that the dedicated, professional work displayed by Detective Splittorff and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in this case will be able to bring her the justice she deserves.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

