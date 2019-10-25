ALTON - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today that Alton Police Lieutenant Danny Rauschkolb was charged with two misdemeanor counts of Domestic Battery. Bond for each of the aforementioned charges was set at $5,000 by The Honorable Judge Tognarelli.

The state's attorney's office said the charges stem from domestic-related incidents that occurred on 03/29/19 and 10/21/19. Danny Rauschkolb was off-duty, and not in uniform when the incidents occurred.

Upon learning of each incident, the Alton Police Department requested the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigate the matters in order to ensure the investigations remained impartial. While the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incidents, an emergency order of protection was filed against Rauschkolb in the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Madison County.

Earlier today, Rauschkolb turned himself into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked and processed at the Madison County Jail.

The Alton Police Department has and will continue to, cooperate fully with the investigations in any way necessary. Rauschkolb was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation into the aforementioned charges.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “The Alton Police Department is one of the most professional police agencies in our area, and takes domestic violence very seriously. If the allegations are true, Danny Rauschkolb’s actions are not an accurate representation of the men and women of the APD and I will not tolerate this type of behavior from any officer within this police department.”

The charges listed, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

No other information on these incidents will be released by the Alton Police Department. All inquiries should be directed to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

