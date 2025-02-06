ALTON — Two juveniles were taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, after an Alton Police officer observed them fleeing at the sight of a marked police vehicle in a known area of recent criminal activity.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., Alton Police Lt. Jim Siatos was patrolling the vicinity of 9th Street and Hamilton Street when he noticed the two individuals, both with concealed faces, who appeared to be evading the police presence. Earlier, the officer had seen them walking improperly in the roadway, which contributed to his decision to pursue them on foot.

During the encounter, one of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Both males were identified as juveniles, and under Illinois law, their identities cannot be released. Following the incident, one of the juveniles was taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Home, while the other was released to a guardian.

The proactive approach taken by Lt. Siatos has been acknowledged by the police department, highlighting the importance of vigilance in areas known for criminal activity.

