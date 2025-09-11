ALTON — This week, the Alton Police Department participated in “Chalk the Walk,” an initiative aimed at raising awareness for suicide prevention month by spreading messages of hope, encouragement, and support on local sidewalks.

The chalk drawings outside the Alton Police Department serve as visual reminders that no one faces struggles alone and that help is always available.

Article continues after sponsor message

The effort reflects the department’s commitment to standing with individuals who are struggling, those who have lost loved ones, and everyone working to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

The Alton Police Department encourages anyone in crisis, or those who know someone in need, to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

The department emphasized that assistance is accessible through this resource at any time.