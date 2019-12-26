ALTON - A man, who had an outstanding warrant, refused for two hours to cooperate with the Alton Police Department in the early evening on Thursday. Once Alton Police learned of the man's whereabouts, he ran into a house on Ridge Street and refused to come out.

Alton Police enlisted several department members and had the street and house surrounded during the two-hour standoff.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We sent the K-9 in while still on leash and the man was near the front door when they started in," Alton Police said.

The man was injured as the dog entered and is now in custody and receiving medical treatment, the police said.

More like this: