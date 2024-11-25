ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced that Bradley D. Crabtree has been charged with four different counts in a recent accident over the weekend on Landmarks Boulevard.

One of the charges occurred when the defendant drove a 2017 Jeep Patriot with Missouri license registration on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton while under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle is shown above stuck on the curb after the accident.

Crabtree was charged with the following after the crash of the Jeep Patriot.

Count I: Aggravated Battery.

Count II: Criminal Damage To Government-Supported Property.

Count III: Driving While Under The Influence.

Count IV: Resisting a Peace Officer.

It is alleged that the defendant knowingly resisted an Alton Police officer while being aware of this arrest. He also faces an aggravated battery charge after the accident occurred.

All suspects charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

