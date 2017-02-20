ALTON - Alton Police provided more details Monday morning about a man who was shot in the shoulder Saturday near the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the man, who was from East St. Louis, suffered a "superficial" shoulder wound around 4 p.m. Saturday. Simmons said the man walked into Kopp's Korner, a bar located at 838 E. Seventh St., and called for help before walking toward Ridge Street in Alton. He was reportedly shot near the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue. 

Simmons said the alleged victim said he was shot by a man from St. Louis. Simmons said detectives from the Alton Police Department are looking for the suspect, but added they were not in the office on the morning of Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, because of the observance of President's Day

"We have a lot of people coming from North St. Louis to do illegal activities in Alton," Simmons said. "When the crime spikes there, it spills over into here. We're trying to get a handle on ceasing the after effects of violence happening in North St. Louis." 

Simmons said he would have more information following a Tuesday morning staff meeting. 

