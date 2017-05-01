ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a reported robbery, which took place Saturday night around 11 p.m. Captain Scott Golike said Monday afternoon.

While Golike kept the details of the story vague, he did confirm the Alton Police Department is investigating a "reported robbery," which took place late Saturday night around the vicinity of the Regions Bank, located at 2850 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton. Golike said the manager of the nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), located at 2994 Homer M. Adams Parkway.

Golike said a weapon was reported in the robbery, but would not comment regarding what that weapon was. He said the department is currently following all leads involved with the case.

