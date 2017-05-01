ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a reported robbery, which took place Saturday night around 11 p.m. Captain Scott Golike said Monday afternoon. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

While Golike kept the details of the story vague, he did confirm the Alton Police Department is investigating a "reported robbery," which took place late Saturday night around the vicinity of the Regions Bank, located at 2850 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton. Golike said the manager of the nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), located at 2994 Homer M. Adams Parkway. 

Golike said a weapon was reported in the robbery, but would not comment regarding what that weapon was. He said the department is currently following all leads involved with the case. 

More like this:

Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
More Details Released On Alton Puff Zone Robbery
Mar 18, 2025
East Alton Chief: Police Chase Ends On Buchta Road Without Incident
Jan 23, 2025
New Details Released In Edwardsville Attempted Murder Case
Feb 21, 2025
100 Years Ago: From Haircut to Horror: Volunteer Barber Attempts Murder
Feb 27, 2025

 