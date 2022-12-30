ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford confirmed the shooting had occurred and police were at the scene. One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. At the scene, there was an enormous amount of police presence.

Ford said there is no information to believe any existing threat to the public exists from the situation.

More to come.