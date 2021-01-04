ALTON - An Alton Police Department investigation is ongoing, but it has revealed that Monica J. Smith, 39, and Gregory G. Oliver, 32, both of Alton, were tragically found dead over the New Year's weekend inside the residence in the 1800 block of Ervay Street. The tragic deaths of Smith and Oliver are being investigated as domestic-related deaths.

At 10:27 hours on Saturday, January 2, Alton Police Department patrol officers responded to an address in the 1800 block Ervay St., Alton, to conduct a welfare check on a female resident, who had not been seen or heard from for a period of time.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Upon the officers' arrival, observations were made that allowed the officers to enter the residence," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "Officers then located an adult male and an adult female deceased inside this residence. Alton Police Detectives and a Madison County Coroner's Office Investigator then assisted with the investigation."

Chief Pulido added: "I can say with confidence that the public is not in any danger as it relates to who caused the deaths of Monica Smith and Gregory Oliver.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of both Monica and Gregory as they all are dealing with extremely difficult challenges.

"Out of respect for all of the families, the Alton Police Department is not releasing any further information."

More like this: