ALTON - Alton Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting outside of the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive on Wednesday night. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the incident was reported to the police department at 7:34 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located one male subject who had been shot with a firearm," Chief Ford said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.

"The investigation is being conducted by members of the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation is ongoing at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

