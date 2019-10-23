ALTON - The Alton Police Department reported shots fired in an incident in the 1800 block of Central Avenue in Alton on Tuesday night with a female suffering a gunshot injury.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the female was now at a local hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

“Alton Police are investigating right now,” Simmons said. “The suspect car fled back into Missouri. Nothing further can be released at this time.”

