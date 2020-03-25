ALTON - A male was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital in Alton at Seventh and Central just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting event started at Hellrung Park in Alton, then ended up at Seventh and Central.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department handled the scene. Alton Fire Department Ambulance rushed the person to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's condition was not known.

Alton Police Department continues to investigate the situation and is seeking a suspect.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

