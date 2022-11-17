Alton Police Investigate Juvenile Struck On A Bicycle Incident
ALTON - At 5:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash at the Alton Middle School located at 2200 College Avenue, Alton.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Alton Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and discovered a juvenile on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle.
"The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries," Ford said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.