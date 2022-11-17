ALTON - At 5:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash at the Alton Middle School located at 2200 College Avenue, Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Alton Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and discovered a juvenile on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries," Ford said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.