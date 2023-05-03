ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Alton Police Department Officers responded to a report of a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of Maxey Street, Alton. The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Alton Fire Department. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately died of his injuries.

"The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating the case. Leads and information obtained led to the identification of a suspect who was eventually taken into custody," Chief Ford said. "The investigation is ongoing at this time. It is being conducted in conjunction with members of the Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. The investigation will be forwarded to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

"This was not a random act of violence. All involved parties are known to each other."

Chief Ford closed by saying: "It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss."

