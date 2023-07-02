ALTON - At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, Alton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Alton officers, in addition to officers with the Cross River Crimes Task Force who were in Alton for unrelated reasons, immediately responded to the scene and determined that one adult male subject had been shot and ultimately died.

"Officers were also able to immediately locate an adult male subject responsible for discharging the firearm and causing the death," Ford said. "That subject was taken into custody and remains at the Alton Jail.

"Preliminary information has revealed that the subjects involved in this incident are all family and/or known to one another. This is not a random act of violence nor is there any threat to the public. Our condolences to the many family members affected by this incident."

Ford continued and said: "The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Alton Police Department would like to express gratitude to all of the many agencies who have assisted and continue to assist in the investigation.

"Those agencies include the many officers/departments who are part of the Cross River Crimes Task Force, including but not limited to the Wood River Police Department, Granite City Police Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. It also includes the Illinois State Police as well as the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

