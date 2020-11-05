ALTON - The Alton Police Department confirmed today it is investigating an incident that occurred at 3 a.m. Thursday at the Walgreens at 1650 Washington Ave. in Alton.

Alton Police Department spokesperson Emily Hejna said no more information about what happened could be released at this time about the incident because it could be harmful to the investigation. She said the investigation remains ongoing.

“No one was injured and we do have leads we are following,” she said.

More will be released on this incident as soon as it is announced.

If anyone knows anything about the Walgreens in Alton situation, contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

