ALTON - The Alton Police is investigating a double stabbing that occurred at about 8:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the 300 block of Lindenwood Boulevard in Alton. The Alton Police Department began receiving several reports of multiple people fighting in that area and responded.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that there were a group of people socializing at a resident's house in the 300 block of Lindenwood Boulevard," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "While socializing, a physical fight ensued and during that fight, two people were stabbed.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The two people who were stabbed were initially transported to Alton area hospitals but eventually transported to a St. Louis area hospital."

The chief said this was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved had a general familiarization with each other.

This incident is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

More like this: