ALTON - At about 12:47 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the Alton Police Department responded to the area of Riverfront Park, after several reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said: "Preliminary investigation revealed that several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired. Two males were shot and were later transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

"This investigation is active as the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is on scene.

"Additionally, the subjects involved are all generally familiar with each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence. Violent crime is not prevalent in the Riverfront Park area."

Pulido continued and said: "Alton has several fantastic events and people throughout our community. Although some of the subjects involved unfortunately chose violence to deal with a disagreement, this does not accurately reflect our community.

"We have so many great people living in our community and there are still several safe places to visit. We will continue to do our best to be visible and protect our community."

***No other information is being released for now

