ALTON - A traffic crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, on West Third Street and Piasa in Alton.

There was an initial report of injuries in the accident with two vehicles.

Traffic was disrupted because of the crash and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during the accident investigation and cleanup.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department were at the scene.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Newman said the crash was "a two-car accident" with minor injuries.

He said those involved were assessed and no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance because of minor injuries.

Alton Police is investigating the accident.

