ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call about a person who had been shot on Maxey Street on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The shooting was in the same area (2600 block of Maxey) where a 15-year-old Alton male was shot and killed on May 2, 2023.

Alton Police responded to that scene at 12:50 p.m. on May 2 and discovered the 15-year-old had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, but despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died of his injuries. A 19-year-old and another juvenile have been charged with that shooting.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said it was still too early to release exact details of Tuesday's shooting, but he confirmed that the scene is secure. He made the following statement: "This was not a random act. Alton Middle School was on lockdown when we got the call, but it is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown was done out of an abundance of caution until we could determine the area was safe."

The chief stated that more details will be released when they are available and confirmed that the investigation continues.

