ALTON - Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) officers executed a drug-related search warrant in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Alton around 8:39 a.m. Thursday and have a suspect in custody.

"We have one person detained and due to evidence found at the scene, we are holding that person at the Alton Police Department before presenting info to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office," Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

