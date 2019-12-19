ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced an arrest of a man on a drug-related search warrant at an Alton residence Thursday morning.

Alton Police and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) conducted the drug-related search warrant at an Alton residence. The search warrant execution was conducted at 707 Sering Ave., Alton, today, during the early morning hours. The investigation has led to criminal charges against Henry Haywood Brown, 37, who resides at the Sering Avenue residence.

"The search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division," said Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcus Pulido. "Brown was located at the residence during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department.

Brown has been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office with:

- (4) Counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance while located within 500 Feet of a Church

- Armed Habitual Criminal

- Armed Violence

Article continues after sponsor message

- (4) Counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

- Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm

- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance while within 500 feet of a Church

- Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Honorable Judge Tognarelli set the total bond for all charges at $1,000,000.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought at a later date, Pulido said.

This was another example of the outstanding work performed by the Alton Police Department, while partnering with the community, after receiving information related to this investigation.

"The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact our anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948," he added. "The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house."

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: