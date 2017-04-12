ALTON - The Alton Police Department with ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) executed a search warrant in an apartment in the 500 block of Ridge Street in Alton on Tuesday morning in an ongoing drug investigation.

Alton Police said the warrant occurred after complaints were received from neighbors and anonymous tips. The officers grouped together and started the raid at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two were taken into custody and charges are expected against a male subject Wednesday after review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“After calls to our anonymous tip lines and complaints from neighbors, we were able to start an investigation and a few months later, here we are,” Alton Police Detective Jarrett Ford said.