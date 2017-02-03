ALTON - The Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement System (ILEAS) members were hard at work first thing Friday morning in another in a series of drug-related raids.

This time, the police and ILEAS team swarmed in on 1200 Pearl St. in Alton at 8:55 a.m. Alton Police Capt. Scott Golike said one male was in custody and facing drug-related charges.

Golike said raids of this sort are considered high risk, which brings about the reason for ILEAS to be added to the raids. ILEAS is normally brought in for any kind of serious drug search, the captain added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police and ILEAS carried out similar raids on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in Alton.

Golike said he expects drug-related charges in this case to be issued next week and those will be released to the media at that time.

Two men face drug-related charges for the two separate raids conducted last week.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: