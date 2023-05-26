ALTON - Alton Police reported that at 11:53 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, the department received a 911 call concerning an adult male stabbing a victim in the 700 block of Hoffman Street, Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. He was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for additional medical treatment and is expected to survive.

"Alton Police Officers located a person of interest near the scene who was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit," Chief Ford said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed both individuals know each other. This incident has been determined not to be a random act and there is no reason to believe there is any existing threat to the public."

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional information may be released at a later time.

