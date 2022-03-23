ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido has a long history with the department that dates back to 1994 when he entered the Alton Police's Explorer Program. He is a firm believer in the Explorer program for youth after his own personal experience that led to him becoming a police officer and ultimately, the chief of police.

Chief Pulido is a highly respected police chief/officer across the area and has a very bright future ahead in law enforcement. One of the most important beliefs Pulido has about law enforcement is that people appreciate “authenticity.” He stresses that with all of his Alton Police officers as one of their most important roles in the community is to be "real" with the public.

The chief said right now the Explorer program needs candidates, and he wants to bring attention to expanding the program.

Chief Pulido vividly remembers doing ride alongs with other officers and the impact those had on him in regard to choosing his career as an officer.

“I think it is very important to humanize the badge and not be rigid or stiff,” he said.

The Alton Police Department's Police Explorer Program is aimed at educating and involving youth in police operations in an effort to interest them in a future career in law enforcement. Through the Explorer Program, they develop an awareness of the complexities of police service. Chief Pulido said young Explorers learn about the criminal justice system, public service, citizenship, community, and volunteerism. Eligible participants must be 14 to 20 years of age and maintain a C average in school and possess no criminal record.

The Alton Police Cadet Program was created in 2006. The main objective of that program is to provide young adults with law enforcement training that provides a "hands-on" work experience in a safe and controlled environment. Police cadets are considered part-time, non-worn employees with no legal authority or police powers.

The Police Explorers are under the supervision of Police Officer First Class Elliott Ferguson. He is reached at (618) 463-3505. A separate story on the decorated military person/police officer is also included today.

Chief Pulido is the first in his family to become an Alton Police Explorer or officer.

“I remember being in high school and my parents read an article that the Alton Police Department was starting an Explorer/youth mentoring program and if anyone was interested that should show up at a certain date and time. They asked me if I was interested and I said I absolutely wanted to do it. My ride-alongs with the Alton officers and experiences in the Explorer program confirmed that I wanted to be a police officer. I am so thankful I did it.”

See info about Alton Police Internship, Police Cadet, and Explorer programs below:

https://www.cityofaltonil.com/alton-police/internships-police-cadet-and-police-explorer-programs/

Anyone who wishes to become part of the Alton Police Explorer program should fill out the application below:

https://www.cityofaltonil.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Alton_Police_Department_Explorer_Application.pdf

