ALTON - The Alton Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Response Team, executed a drug-related search warrant at 515 Ridge St., Apartment C.

The search warrant was a result of a drug-related investigation that occurred when the community began providing tips about this residence and Alton Police Department Officers began noticing suspected drug activity occurring.

The information and facts obtained during the investigation were presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office, as well as to a Madison County Judge, who authorized the execution of this search warrant.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were charged:

Eric K. Robinson, 38, whose last known address was in the 5500 block of Davidson, St. Louis, Mo., was charged with (3) counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, while within 500 feet of a Church. Robinson's bond has been set at $150,000. Eric Robinson is not in custody. If you know the whereabouts of Eric Robinson, please call the Alton Police Department or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 618-465-5948.

Anthony G. Burnett, 37 years of age, whose last known address was in the 100 block of W. 15th St., Alton, was charged with (1) count of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, whil e within 500 feet of a Church. Burnett's bond has been set $75,000. Anthony Burnett was taken into custody shortly after the search warrant was executed and is being held at the Alton Police Department.

Additional charges are possible and additional information obtained during this search warrant will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office at a later time.

The Alton Police Department said it would like to thank the community for continuing to provide information to the Alton Police Department and are aware that we can make a positive impact while working together.

