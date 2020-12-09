ALTON - The Alton Police Department had a busy morning with a drug-related operation and a rollover single-vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Route 143 near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the following: "Some of our drug detectives conduction a drug-related operation in the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive in Alton this morning. The detectives have a few people detained. No formal charges are being presented yet."

Pulido said as far as the single-vehicle traffic crash: "I have been told the driver refused medical treatment."

The vehicle was towed from the scene.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

