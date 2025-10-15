Alton Police Engage Students During First Responder Week
ALTON — Officers from the Alton Police Department visited St. Mary’s Catholic School this week as part of the school’s First Responder Week celebration.
The event, held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School, provided students with opportunities to engage directly with local law enforcement.
During the visit, students explored a patrol squad car, toured the department’s tactical armored vehicle known as The BEAR, and observed a K9 demonstration.
The activities aimed to educate young attendees about the roles and responsibilities of first responders in their community.
The Alton Police Department expressed appreciation for the warm reception from the students and staff, emphasizing the importance of fostering community awareness about the work performed by first responders on a daily basis.
