ALTON - The Alton Police Department had another busy early morning Sunday as a male was shot in the leg at 1000 block of East 7th St.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the roadway near the Mid-Town Restaurant and Bar, Alton Police reported.

“Shots were fired and when officers arrived on the scene, they observed a crowd exiting the area,” Alton Police said in a statement. “It was determined that a black male had suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his leg. The suspect is not yet in custody.”

Early Saturday morning, Alton Police also responded to a call after four were injured in gunfire in the 700 block of the Oakwood Housing Complex.

“Alton Police are still looking for the suspect who shot the four individuals Saturday,” police said. “The suspects fled with others in a white car with Wisconsin license plates.”

The four injured in the shooting early Saturday were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (618) 463-3505, option 8 or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. You may remain anonymous.

