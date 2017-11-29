ALTON - Early Wednesday night, the Alton Police Department released a photo of a suspect in the bank robbery at US Bank, 1520 Washington Ave., Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Police received a report of a bank robbery at that US Bank location. The suspect, a black male approximately five feet, five inches tall was wearing a black puffy coat with the hood raised, a white shirt underneath the coat, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Alton Police spent the afternoon searching for evidence and the suspect near where the robbery occurred. The suspect fled the scene on foot and is not in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, contact the Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1.

More like this: