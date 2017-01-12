ALTON - After the departure of Lt. Al Adams and Cpt. Scott Waldrup from the Alton Police Department, several officers were promoted to replace their former positions.

Former Lt. Scott Golike was promoted to the position of captain to take Waldrup's place. Sgt. Jarrett Ford was promoted to Golike's former position of lieutenant and is now the new chief of detectives. PFC. Mike O'Neill took Ford's position as sergeant and also as second in command of the investigation bureau. Former chief of detectives, Lt. Dave DeWall will be transferred to a patrol shift as watch commander.

To replace Lt. Adams's position, Sgt. Gary Cramner was promoted to lieutenant. School resource officer Dustin Christner was promoted to sergeant following Cramner's promotion. Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said Christner will finish his term as school resource officer this coming May and will then be training his replacement. Christner will assume the position of patrol supervisor following that transition. Cramner will assume the position of jail and administrative supervisor, replacing Lt. Seth Stinnet. Stinnet will be transferred to Golicke's old shift as watch commander and patrol.

"In the midst of all this in the last six months, we had a few other people leave," Simmons said. "It created three additional slots. In March, we hired three officers who graduated the academy in November. We hired two officers to replace Waldrup and Adams. They left for the academy yesterday."

Waldrup left the department to become chief of the Mascoutah Police Department. Adams left and has since joined with the SIUE Police Department. Both men said they were happy and excited to start their new chapters in their careers in previous interviews with Riverbender.com.

