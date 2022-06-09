ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Alton Police Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar St., Alton, in reference to a possible homicide.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult was found deceased in a residence in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street," Chief Pulido said. "The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and is actively following up on leads."

Although the investigation is ongoing and new information is developing, for now, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, the chief said.

More like this:

Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Shooting Incident On Central Avenue Near School Bus Dropoff
Feb 27, 2025
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Police Chief Confirms State Street Shooting Suspect In Custody
Jan 30, 2025
Alton Police Confirm Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Male, Investigation Underway
Jan 29, 2025

 