ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Alton Police Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar St., Alton, in reference to a possible homicide.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult was found deceased in a residence in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street," Chief Pulido said. "The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and is actively following up on leads."

Although the investigation is ongoing and new information is developing, for now, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, the chief said.

More like this: