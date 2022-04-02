ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on East Broadway at Main Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that the occupant of a motorcycle was traveling westbound on East Broadway and collided with a truck that had been traveling southbound on Main Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately the occupant of the motorcycle died," the chief said. "The Alton Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating this crash."

The chief said no other information could be released at this time about the accident.

More like this: