ALTON - Alton Police Department is investigating an attempted vehicular hijacking that was reported at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, May 30, in the area of East Broadway and the Broadway Connector.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said: "Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim has just driven into Alton, from the State of Missouri after driving across the Clark Bridge. The victim then drove down the Broadway Connector and was stopped at the intersection of East Broadway. At that point, two black males, wearing all dark clothing with their faces partially concealed, exited a black Jeep that had been following the victim. The two suspects, who both were armed with firearms, approached the victim and attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle. The victim was able to safely drive away and the suspect’s attempt at the vehicular hijacking was unsuccessful."

The chief added that a witness observed this occurring and watched as the two suspects return to the Jeep, at which point the Jeep did a U-turn, traveling back up the Broadway Connector.

"The Jeep then fled back across the Clark Bridge back into Missouri," Chief Pulido said. Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported. The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating."

Chief Pulido said he assures everyone that the Alton Police detectives/officers will have a relentless pursuit of the suspects who chose to "randomly terrorize someone in our community."

"We will put forth an intensive effort to do our best to hold these suspects accountable," the chief said.

