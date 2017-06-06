ALTON - The Alton Police Department made an arrest in a shooting that occurred at 2:01 a.m. on May 13, 2017, inside Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway in Alton.

When Alton Police officers arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate surveillance camera images of the suspect. The surveillance camera images were released to media outlets with the request that anyone recognizing the suspect contact the Alton Police Department. The Alton Police Department received assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

Subsequently, the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office reviewed the case and issued charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon against Kerry C. Coley, 47, of the 4500 block of Richmond Forest Drive, Florissant, MO.

Coley was arrested at his home in Florissant, MO., on June 1, 2017. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton, MO., awaiting extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. The victim remains at an area hospital still recovering from his injuries.

