ALTON - Alton Police Department is trying to identify the woman in the photo for multiple retail thefts at local Schnucks.

Alton Police released the following statement on there Facebook page.

"While most people in our community are doing exactly what they should in this time of crisis, there are still individuals who commit crimes. The woman pictured here is the suspect in several retail thefts at our local Schnucks' stores."

"We hope that at a time when supplies are already low, the community will step up to help identify this woman who is stealing and preventing others from getting what they need."

