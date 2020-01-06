ALTON - Alton Police Department detectives, all of whom are current members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, along with numerous Alton administrative and patrol officers, and the Madison County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police crime scene unit are probing the "suspicious death" at 1129 Highland Ave. in Alton on Monday.

"Shortly after 8 a.m. this morning Jan. 6, 2020, the Alton Police Department responded to 1129 Highland Avenue in reference to a welfare check of the resident," Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcus Pulido said. "The initial responding officer arrived on scene and observed a deceased male inside the residence. The deceased male has been determined to be the resident of the house.

Article continues after sponsor message

"His identity is not being released at this time as notifications to family members are ongoing. Alton Police Department detectives, all of whom are current members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, are investigating the death as suspicious."

Alton Police and the others are currently conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and following up on all available leads.

If anyone has any information about this suspicious death, they are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. The Alton Police Department has an anonymous tip line, 618-465-5948, where information can be shared. Tips may also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: