ALTON - The Alton Police Department and members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) conducted a drug-related search warrant at 907 Vista Ave., Alton, Illinois, during the morning hours on today’s date (09/06/19).

Alton Police said the search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division. That investigation has resulted in criminal charges against Christopher G. Tillman, 26, who resides at the Vista Ave. residence.

Tillman was located at the residence during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department. Tillman has been charged by the Madison County States Attorney’s Office with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $80,000 by the Honorable Judge Schroeder. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought based on evidence located during the search warrant operation.

The house at 907 Vista Ave. in Alton came onto the department’s radar after several neighbors reached out to report suspected drug activities. The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact their anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

