ALTON – The Alton Police Department hosted its second annual "Chillin with the Chief" Tuesday afternoon to the delight of children.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said, "Chillin with the Chief" is part of the department's community outreach program. They are trying to build relations with the community.

This year, the Alton Police Department rented an ice cream truck and with the help of Simmons and other officers, they went throughout the community passing out ice cream.

The first stop was Maxine's Day Care at 700 block of Silver. The kids at the daycare received ice cream and interacted with the police officers. The second stop was Oakwood Estates where lots of residents came out to enjoy ice cream. The third stop was Alton Acres where kids came out and had smiles as the police handed out ice cream. The ice cream truck then went to Alton Boys and Girls Club where the kids came out in droves to receive ice cream. The kids had a great time talking to the officers. The final stop was Manor Drive.

Alton Police Officer Ferguson said: "They had a great turn out this year," he said he enjoys getting out in the community and letting the kids see the officers having fun."

