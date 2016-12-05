ALTON - In partnership with Drug Free Alton Coalition, the Alton Police Department conducted Driving Under the Influence mobile patrols which focused on teen impairment the weekend after Thanksgiving. The patrols are funded by The Drug Free Alton Coalition through a grant from the Department of Human Services in an effort to reduce the usage of drugs and alcohol among our youth.

“Once again we are glad to report that no minors were cited for Driving Under the Influence during the patrols conducted during the holiday weekend,” said Alton Support Services Commander, Lt. Seth Stinnett. “The increase of our presence in the community specifically to combat underage drinking sends youth a powerful reminder of the risks and consequences associated with drinking alcohol,” Lt. Seth Stinnett added. He also noted that it serves as a protective factor for minors who are under peer pressure to drink alcohol or to ride with someone who has been drinking.

The patrols are designed around times when teens are more likely to be in social situations where they have greater access to alcohol and are experiencing more pressure from their peers to drink. Research indicates that teens’ brains are still in critical stages of development, which leaves them more vulnerable to the consequences associated with underage drinking. Additionally, teens’ drinking patterns differ from adults. Teens typically do not consume one or two drinks over the course of an evening, but rather binge drink (consuming 5 or more drinks in a short period of time).

No alcohol related citations were written as a result of this Driving Under the Influence mobile patrol.



“Youth often report they obtained alcohol from their parents. Therefore, parents need to take special care to monitor any alcohol in the home, particularly with the holiday season being upon us,” said Chief Simmons. “Should your teen be attending a party, it is also important to speak to them ahead of time about not riding with anyone under the influence and to develop an alternate plan for them to get home safely,” Chief Simmons added.



For tips for talking to teens about drugs and alcohol, visit www.DrugFreeAlton.com and click the Parents/Adults tab and scroll down to Listen, Talk, Connect.

