ALTON - Alton Police are working a homicide investigation where a person was shot in the 300 block of State Street in Alton and tragically died, Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the early morning Sunday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was not a random act of violence,” Pulido said. “Detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are actively following up on leads.”

Pulido said at this time, that was all the information that could be publicly released in the case.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Cross-River Crime Task Force Deployment Results In Arrests For Weapon, Drug Offenses
Jul 30, 2025
Body Discovered Near Mississippi River By Interstate 270 In Madison County
Aug 11, 2025
Cross-River Crime Task Force Unit Executes Another Successful Deployment
Jun 16, 2025
Cottage Hills Residents Suffer Injuries In Dog Attack, Deputies Quickly Intervene
Jun 3, 2025
Cyclist Hit By Car In Cottage Hills
Aug 17, 2025

 