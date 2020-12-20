ALTON - Alton Fire Department, along with Alton Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash on Salu Street between Lincoln Avenue and Elizabeth Street around 10 p.m Saturday.

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its roof and two victims had been ejected.

Arch Medical Helicopter responded to the scene and landed at Rock Springs Golf Course and transported one person to a St. Louis Hospital. The other person was transported to an Alton hospital by ambulance.

Alton Police Department is handling the accident.