ALTON - The Alton Police Department released information Friday morning that it is continuing to investigate the suspicious death of Larry F. Singleton, 69, that occurred on Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence, 1129 Highland Ave., Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Alton Police Department is working with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and is currently following up on leads regarding this investigation.

As this investigation continues, the Alton Police Department is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Larry Singleton’s death.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Alton Police Department at:

618-463-3505 (Main Number)

618-465-5948 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Alton Police Facebook & Twitter Accounts

Anyone who contacts the Alton Police Department can remain anonymous, if they wish.

More like this:

Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
Yesterday
Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
2 days ago
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025

 