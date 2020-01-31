ALTON - The Alton Police Department released information Friday morning that it is continuing to investigate the suspicious death of Larry F. Singleton, 69, that occurred on Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence, 1129 Highland Ave., Alton.

The Alton Police Department is working with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and is currently following up on leads regarding this investigation.

As this investigation continues, the Alton Police Department is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Larry Singleton’s death.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Alton Police Department at:

618-463-3505 (Main Number)

618-465-5948 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Alton Police Facebook & Twitter Accounts

Anyone who contacts the Alton Police Department can remain anonymous, if they wish.

More like this: