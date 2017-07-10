ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex, Alton, Illinois, on July 8 at approximately 1:32A.M.

Four individuals were injured by the gunfire in that incident, and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, a separate shooting occurred just outside Midtown Restaurant, located at 1026 E. 7th St., Alton, Illinois, on July 9 at approximately 1:16 a.m. One individual was injured by the gunfire, taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. One vehicle parked outside of Midtown Restaurant was also damaged by the gunfire. It is not believed that this most recent shooting incident outside of Midtown Restaurant is connected to the other recent shootings incidents that are associated with Midtown Restaurant on Feb. 11, 2017, and May 14, 2017.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads on both weekend shootings. It is not believed that the Oakwood shooting is related to the Midtown Restaurant shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact them at 618-463-3505 Option 8, 618-463-3505 Ext. 634, or the anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948. You may remain anonymous.

More like this: