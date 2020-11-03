ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed there was a single-vehicle fatal accident in a farm field south of the Alton Public Works Building and north of the nearby corner convenience store on Tuesday morning.

The accident appeared to happen overnight and the vehicle was visible in the farm field by someone and then they reported the accident to police.

Chief Pulido said his department is working on the accident and it is in the early stages. He said this morning next of kin still has to be notified, so more details will come later.

