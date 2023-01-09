ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon.

Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The victim was flown via helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment after the accident on Friday afternoon.

Ford said the Metro East woman later died at a St. Louis hospital. The chief identified the deceased woman as Sarah E. Pride, 37.

Another driver was taken to a local hospital with minor damages. Ford said investigators determined that one vehicle crossed the center line into the oncoming traffic lane on Brown Street and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The traffic crash investigation is being conducted by members of the Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division in conjunction with the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT). Ford said the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

