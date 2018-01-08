ALTON - Of the seven accidents occurring between Friday night and Monday morning in Alton, only two can be directly attributed to the ice.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the Alton Public Works Department had the streets around Alton well-treated before the rain - and subsequent freezing rain and some sleet - was able to take hold and make conditions too daunting. In fact, Simmons said both accidents occurring due to ice Sunday evening were relatively minor.

"It's really speaking well for our public works department to only have two accidents due to weather," Simmons said. "The road crews were out early, and did a really good job salting the streets. Other communities were not faring so well. St. Louis was lucky to have been warmer than departments north and south of here."

In fact, schools in many northern communities in Greene and Calhoun Counties are still closed due to wintry road conditions.

The first accident Sunday occurred around 5:30 in the 500 block of 11th Street, when a car slid from the roadway and required police assistance. The second occurred around 9 p.m. when a car slid into another car on Seventh Street. Simmons said both were relatively minor and resulted in no injuries.

