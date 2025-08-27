ALTON – A local 19-year-old has been charged with robbery after taking packages by force from an Alton resident, pushing them and a witness who attempted to intervene to the ground.

Ashton M. Britt-Dwyer, 19, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged on Aug. 21, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of robbery.

Britt-Dwyer allegedly took packages addressed to the victim by use of force on May 12, 2025.

According to the state’s petition to deny Britt-Dwyer’s pretrial release, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Britt-Dwyer, had packages delivered to her house in her name.

When the victim saw Britt-Dwyer approaching the residence, she reportedly tried bringing the packages inside to confirm their contents and notify the police when Britt-Dwyer “pushed his way into the residence behind her, pushing her to the ground and taking the packages.”

“A neighbor witnessed this and tried to intervene and she was pushed to the ground as well, as the defendant fled,” the petition states.

The petition adds Britt-Dwyer has a lengthy criminal history and was on probation at the time of this latest offense for similar behavior in two prior cases from 2024. He has also previously failed to appear in court and is considered a “flight risk.”

The latest case against Britt-Dwyer as presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

